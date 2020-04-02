Live Now
Gov. Burgum speaking on COVID-19, other topics

2020 presidential campaign continues, even during COVID-19 pandemic

Washington-DC

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — Even though presidential candidates are no longer shaking hands and kissing babies, the race for the White House hasn’t stopped.

Trump campaign press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, says the campaign is now focused on reaching voters online.

The Trump campaign says its online campaign reached more than one million viewers this week.

Meanwhile, the remaining Democratic challengers — former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders — are also changing their approach.

“I’m sitting in my basement,” Biden said. “There is a television studio set up down here and I’m being told by the people who run this thing for me and staff that millions of people, over 20 — 30 million people now have heard what I’m saying.”

And it’s not just the presidential candidates adjusting to this new platform.

Lawmakers across the country are finding new ways to reach voters.

Texas Republican Congressman Will Hurd isn’t running for re-election, but he says everyone in office is trying new strategies.

“I’m going to do some Facebook lives, I’ll do some tele-town halls, you know continue to interact with folks on social media,” Hurd said.

McEnany says while you might not see anyone going door-to-door, those same volunteers are making campaign calls from home.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2"

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/2"

BIRD DOG CHAMP

Thumbnail for the video titled "BIRD DOG CHAMP"

Cold & snowy conditions impact most of ND today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold & snowy conditions impact most of ND today"

Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Track and Field"

Grocery Store

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grocery Store"

2 Exec Orders April 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 Exec Orders April 1"

Nursing Exam Issue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nursing Exam Issue"

Wednesday, April 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, April 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

MHA Nation

Thumbnail for the video titled "MHA Nation"

Girls Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Hockey"

RJR Remembrance

Thumbnail for the video titled "RJR Remembrance"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Oil Supply

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Supply"

Airports

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airports"

Cake Dreams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cake Dreams"

Online Grocery Surge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Online Grocery Surge"

Soup Kitchen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Soup Kitchen"

Supersized KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Supersized KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/1"

Doosan Bobcat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doosan Bobcat"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge