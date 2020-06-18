Live Now
5-4: SCOTUS rules for the Dreamers

Washington-DC

Trump Administration could try a different legal argument

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — In a 5-4 decision, the US Supreme Court ruled on behalf of the Dreamers, the young, undocumented immigrants who came to the United States with their parents.

The decision, with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court’s liberal justices, removes the threat of deportation for people like Gabriela Hernandez.

Hernandez arrived in the US when she was 2 and remains in the US under the program known as DACA.

“I was freaking out,” she said. “I was, like, if they decide tomorrow that this isn’t going to happen, I’ve lost my ability to renew.”

The court ruled the Trump Administration’s decision to end DACA was arbitrary and capricious. But the ruling leaves the door open for the Trump Administration to end DACA with a legal argument. The only permanent solution for Dreamers would come from Congress.

California Congresswoman Nanette Barragan said the US House has already done its job.

“The Senate really needs to act,” she said. “We got to get HR6, the Dream and Promise Act, through the Congress so that the uncertainty will go away.”

Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn said he wants to protect these young immigrants.

“DACA recipients must have a permanent legislative solution,” Cornyn said.

Oregon’s Jeff Merkley has his doubts.

“We have an administration that is using every opportunity to inculcate hate and division regarding immigrants,” Merkley said.

He added that unless President Trump agrees, the Republican-controlled Senate is unlikely to act anytime soon.

