WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – It’s been more than a decade since the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary took the lives of 26 people.

“The amount of people who have lost a loved one due to gun violence just keeps getting bigger,” Sam Schwartz, an advocate whose cousin was killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, said.

Thursday, advocates against gun violence and lawmakers joined together to mark the 11th anniversary coming up next week and recognize the work to prevent gun violence.

“You are making a difference. You are making a difference, never doubt it,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-C.T.) said.

Blumenthal and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-C.T.) praised the work of these advocates and families.

“And the cumulative impact of all of that is that the politics have fundamentally changed over the past ten years,” Murphy said.

This comes a day after the deadly shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Rep. Jim Himes (D-C.T.) and Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-C.T.) say last year’s Safer Communities Act was a step in the right direction, but Congress needs to do more.

“We are not letting this go, until Sandy Hook doesn’t happen again,” Himes said. “Never give up and don’t take no for an answer,” DeLauro said.

On Wednesday, Senate Democrats tried to pass an assault weapons ban, but Republican Senators blocked it.

“Mr. President, reserving the right to object,” Sen. John Barrasso (R-W.Y.) said. “Democrats stick to demonizing rifles and disrespecting gun owners.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) criticized Republicans for standing in their way.

“We can help save lives, get these weapons off our streets, and prevent future tragedies,” Schumer said.