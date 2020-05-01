Breaking News
Distancing Learning to Continue in North Dakota

Alabama lawmakers respond to new ‘safer-at-home’ order

Washington-DC

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – As Alabama’s governor starts the process of reopening the state, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are applauding her cautious approach.

“She is resisting the pressure to call for a complete reopening,” Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) said Thursday.

Sen. Jones commended Gov. Kay Ivey for her safer-at-home order that went into effect Thursday night.

The order opens some retail stores but, unlike neighboring states, keeps fitness centers, hair salons and restaurants closed.

Republican Congresswoman Martha Roby said in a tweet that she was “grateful” for Ivey’s measured approach that “prioritizes the health and safety of all Alabamians.”

Ivey asked members of Congress for their input on how to reopen the state but not all suggestions were taken.

“My recommendation was that she would open up all of Alabama with the exception of bars,” Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-AL) said Thursday.

Byrne said it was a controversial decision to keep restaurants closed and he hopes Ivey will consider reopening in the next two weeks.

But Democrats are stressing caution.

“I think that it’s going to be really important in the days and weeks ahead that we continue to practice social distancing,” Rep. Terri Sewell (D-AL) said this week.

Rep. Sewell and Sen. Jones both said an increase in testing is needed for a complete reopening.

Jones is asking the White House for a national inventory of test supplies and a detailed plan for addressing shortages.

“Quite frankly, the answers that we’d been getting on those issues from the White House have not been good. They’ve been totally incomplete,” Jones said.

Ivey’s order is in effect through May 15.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Hazen Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Baseball"

Friday, May 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, May 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Belcourt Family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Belcourt Family"

Motocross in Williston

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motocross in Williston"

Grad Photos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grad Photos"

May Day Delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "May Day Delivery"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/1"

Bismarck Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Testing"

Did you know you can get struck by lightning inside your home?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Did you know you can get struck by lightning inside your home?"

Mother Nature just may send you a personal warning before you get struck by lightning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother Nature just may send you a personal warning before you get struck by lightning"

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/1"

Friday forecast: Scattered rain with windy conditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday forecast: Scattered rain with windy conditions"

Stem Student Honored

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stem Student Honored"

Williston Gift Card FB Group

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Gift Card FB Group"

Shelter Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shelter Program"

Ethanol Producers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ethanol Producers"

Eviction Debate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Eviction Debate"

Thursday, April 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Standing Rock Track & Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock Track & Field"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge