Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland gaining bipartisan support from Senate

Washington-DC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden’s nominee for attorney general is getting bipartisan support on Capitol Hill.

Judge Merrick Garland, who was refused a seat on the Supreme Court in 2016, faced questions on Monday from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Garland will have to clear the committee on his way to becoming the next AG.

“I think you’re a very good pick for this job,” Sen. Lindsey Graham said Monday.

The South Carolina Republican wants Judge Merrick Garland to help hold those who attacked the Capitol accountable.

“I really do think one of my first jobs is to consult with the prosecutors and agents who are investigating that matter and see what resources they need,” Garland said.

Graham also asked Garland about any new possible attacks as the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 approaches.

“Are you concerned that Al-Qaeda and ISIS types are going to try and hit us again?” Graham asked.

“I am very concerned that foreign terrorist organizations will try to hit us again,” Garland answered.

The day-long hearing touched on topics from politics influencing the Justice Department to ways to improve the criminal justice system.

“How can you use the immense power of the office of the attorney general to make real America’s promise of equal justice for all?” Sen. Jon Ossoff asked.

The Georgia Democrat asked Garland about police accountability and said Tuesday marks one year since Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed Black man, was killed while jogging in Georgia.

“It did bring everything to a fore and created a moment in which we had an opportunity to make dramatic changes,” Garland said.

Garland got emotional when New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker asked Garland what motivated him to confront hate. He shared his own family’s story of fleeing anti-Semitism and finding protection in the US.

“This is the highest, best use of my own set of skills to pay back,” Garland said.

Garland will face a committee vote before moving on to a full vote in the Senate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Vaccines Available

Dispensary Closed

Monday, February 22nd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Catalytic Converters

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/22

Airport Passengers

Ice Dams

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/22

ATW: Get to Know the Glenburn Girl's Basketball Team

ATW: Regional Basketball Preview

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/22

Warm & windy today with light snow on the way

Huff Hills Ski Patrol

NDC FEB 22

College Hockey

College Basketball

Plays of the Week

The "Fauci effect"

Wishek family onboard United flight

College Basketball

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News