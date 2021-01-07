Biden’s Justice Department picks address violent Capitol riots

Washington-DC

by: Jessi Turnure

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC (NEXSTAR) — After a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department will have to decide whether any of the rioters will face criminal charges.

Most of that work will fall to the Biden administration’s attorney general with Inauguration Day less than two weeks away.

The president-elect officially introduced his choice for the job Thursday: Judge Merrick Garland.

Garland said the insurrection at the Capitol showed Americans what he will be defending if confirmed.

“The rule of law is not just some lawyer’s turn of phrase,” Garland said. “It is the very foundation of our democracy.”

Vanita Gupta, Biden’s nominee for associate attorney general, said the rioters’ actions shed light on the importance of their job at the Justice Department.

“Yesterday’s horrific events at the Capitol reminded us that our democracy cannot be taken for granted,” Gupta said. “That our nation has a long history of disinformation, white supremacist violence, mob violence.”

Biden again denounced Wednesday’s Capitol siege.

“Don’t dare call them protesters,” he said. “They were a riotous mob. Insurrectionists. Domestic terrorists. It’s that basic. It’s that simple.”

While the incoming administration did not discuss a plan of action against the rioters, President Trump’s acting attorney general, Jeffrey Rosen, said some participants will face federal charges Thursday and expects more arrests as authorities continue to investigate.

Meanwhile, former Attorney General Bill Barr called President Trump’s conduct during the Capitol takeover a “betrayal of his office and supporters” and said that “orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress is inexcusable.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/7/21

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/7

Thursday: Patchy freezing drizzle and a wintry mix

CBD Month

NDC JAN 7

Flasher Boy's Basketball

Watford City Girl's Basketball

St. Mary's Boy's Basketball

Century Boy's Basketball

Dr. Wynne: Vaccine Pace

Solar Winds Cyber Attack

First Aid Kits

Getting Vaccine

Stimulus Check Scam

Quarantine Play

prescription drug costs bill

Wednesday, January 6th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Dave Krabbenhoft

Capacity Changes

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories