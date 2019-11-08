Bill to aid retirement savings in limbo despite bipartisan support

Washington-DC

by: Trevor Shirley

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — If lawmakers can work it out, there could soon be a new measure to help more Americans save for retirement.

It’s called The Secure Act, and even though Democrats and Republicans agree it’s a good idea, there’s no guarantee it will pass.

“Most of what it does is make it easier for middle-class families to save for their retirement,” said Sen. Patrick Toomey (R-Pa.).

The Secure Act would allow part-time workers access to 401(k)s and let people tap into retirement accounts early, with no penalties, under special circumstances like having a baby.

“When you start digging into the details, it is truly bipartisan,” said Adam Michael of The Heritage Institute. “There are things that both Republicans and Democrats do and don’t like in it.”

Michael said the House version passed in May with largely bipartisan support.

But now, the bill is stuck in the Senate.

“Some Senators are focused on tacking on amendments that don’t help families and don’t make this a better bill,” said Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wa.).

She said the bill is stalled over Republican amendments.

They include fixing a mistake in the President’s recent tax overhaul and allowing broader use of 529 College Savings Plans.

“What we’re hearing from our Democratic colleagues is that the Senate is supposed to be the rubber stamp for what the House has done,” Toomey said.

Republicans say the Democrats are holding up a vote on the bill.

“All we’re asking for is them to allow a process where we can have a vote on their amendments, and a vote on our provisions,” Sen. Rob Portman (R-Oh.) said.

“Democrats don’t think families relying on this relief should have to wait while Republicans try to chip away at it,” Murray said.

The bill now sits in legislative limbo, unclear when another vote could happen.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/8"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/8"

Mandan Survey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Survey"

Wear Orange

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wear Orange"

Disaster Dec.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Disaster Dec."

Another Round Of Arctic Air

Thumbnail for the video titled "Another Round Of Arctic Air"

Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/8"

U-Mary vs Concordia

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary vs Concordia"

Turtle Mountain vs Legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turtle Mountain vs Legacy"

CHI St.

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI St."

Moose Record

Thumbnail for the video titled "Moose Record"

No More Bells

Thumbnail for the video titled "No More Bells"

Simle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Simle"

Veterans Voices: Calvin Grinnell

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voices: Calvin Grinnell"

Williston Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Schools"

Veterans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans"

Lincoln PD Hit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln PD Hit"

Beulah

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah"

Thursday, November 7th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, November 7th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge