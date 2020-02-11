California declares victory in battle to maintain tougher emission standards

Washington-DC

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – California scored a major environmental victory against the Trump Administration and it could affect the way cars are made and sold through the rest of the country.

The Department of Justice is backing off forcing California and four automakers to follow federal and not the state’s stricter fuel and emissions standards. 

“It’s obvious that climate change is an issue that affects everyone, including automakers, so I appreciate that they’re willing to take California’s side,” Representative Ro Khanna, D-California, said.

Friday the DOJ announced it would end its investigation into Ford, BMW, Volkswagon, and Honda.

In September, the Trump Administration ordered the antitrust probe after the automakers sided with California. 

Congressman Ro Khanna says higher environmental standards benefit the auto industry. 

“It’s not just good for the environment, it’s also good for automakers. They understand that that’s going to force them to be innovative,” Khanna said.

The DOJ’s decision was seen as a major political victory in California, a state that positioned itself as an environmental leader in spite of the Trump administration.

“California shouldn’t set standards for the rest of the country,” Nick Loras said. 

Nick Loras with the Heritage Foundation says the size of its market forces other states and carmakers to follow California’s rules, limiting options nationwide. 

“It should really be about consumer choice. If consumers want fuel-efficient cars, they should have the ability to buy them. If they want gas guzzlers they should have the ability to buy those,” Loras said.

Where California sees the DOJ retreat as an environmental victory, Loras says the decision allows for more over-regulation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Legacy Coach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Coach"

Legacy-Minot Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy-Minot Boys Bball"

Linton-HMB Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Bball"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/11"

Marijuana Measure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marijuana Measure"

America's Top Dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "America's Top Dog"

Fishing Maps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fishing Maps"

Tax Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tax Help"

Epilepsy Diagnosis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Epilepsy Diagnosis"

Bowbells Recycling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowbells Recycling"

Kenmare Elections

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kenmare Elections"

Fargo Officer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo Officer"

Allergies on VDay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Allergies on VDay"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/11"

Video shows moment Perry County school bus overturned

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video shows moment Perry County school bus overturned"

Perry County bus crash caught on camera

Thumbnail for the video titled "Perry County bus crash caught on camera"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/11"

What to know about the Arctic front that arrives tonight

Thumbnail for the video titled "What to know about the Arctic front that arrives tonight"

Credit Score

Thumbnail for the video titled "Credit Score"

Flood Protection Meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flood Protection Meeting"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge