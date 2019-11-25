Capitol Christmas tree arrives in Washington ahead of unveiling

Washington-DC

by: Russell Falcon, Anna Wiernicki, and Nexstar

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — Fourteen days and 18,000 miles later, the Capitol Christmas tree has arrived in Washington — all the way from New Mexico.

Each year the Capitol architect asks one of the national forests to provide the tree. This year, it’s the Carson National Forest in New Mexico, where Ricardo Martinez is the deputy district ranger.

“We identified 12 candidate trees and in July the actual director of the Capitol grounds comes out and reviews the candidates that we identify. And this is the one that he selected,” says Martinez.

The winning tree is a 60-foot tall, 21-foot wide blue spruce. On Monday, a team carefully planted the tree on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol. Led — of course — by Santa Claus.

Martinez says the tree will be decorated with over 11,000 ornaments — all handmade by people in New Mexico. And the giant skirt that will sit under the tree was also stitched in the land of enchantment.

“I feel like this is truly the people’s tree,” Martinez says. “That there is the hands of thousands of New Mexicans on this tree.”

And it will all be ready for the big reveal next Wednesday, when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will light the tree in a ceremony on the Capitol lawn — a tradition that began more than 50 years ago.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Ramp Money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ramp Money"

Nursing Shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nursing Shortage"

Power in Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Power in Bismarck"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast (supersized!) 11/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast (supersized!) 11/25"

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/25"

Monday Forecast: Travel Could Be Hazardous For Thanksgiving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Travel Could Be Hazardous For Thanksgiving"

Need for blood donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Need for blood donations"

College Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Wrestling"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Pot Pardons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pot Pardons"

Thanksgiving Science

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving Science"

Bank of ND and Marijuana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bank of ND and Marijuana"

Gas Prices

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gas Prices"

Kurdish Protest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kurdish Protest"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-24-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-24-19"

Heart Hugs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heart Hugs"

AARC Gifts

Thumbnail for the video titled "AARC Gifts"

United Tribes Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Tribes Basketball"

Minot State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Basketball"

BSC Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Basketball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge