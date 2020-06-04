CDC director admits country’s COVID-19 response shortcomings

Washington-DC

by: Trevor Shirley

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) top doctor took questions from Congress Thursday about the agency’s shortcomings and the coronavirus’ impact on at-risk communities.

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield told Congress the pandemic shines a bright light on the huge gap between the healthcare “haves and have nots.”

“We can and we must lessen the health disparities in this nation,” Redfield said.

California Rep. Barbara Lee said the CDC has been slow to provide information about the pandemic’s impact on minorities.

“How are we going to get the actual data and report quickly, so we can target the federal response?” Lee (D-CA) said.

Redfield took responsibility and placed some blame on an outdated national health data system, which he promised to improve.

“It’s now going to be a requirement for all laboratory tests to be reported to the CDC to include the type of test, the zip code, the racial and ethnic demographics,” Redfield said.

Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos questioned Redfield about other social factors that spread the disease.

“Can poverty levels put a person at greater risk of COVID-19?” Bustos (D-IL) asked.

Redfield answered yes.

“This is one of the critical public health issues of our time, the social determinants of health,” he said.

Redfield said he worries about accelerating COVID-19’s spread as protesters gather on the streets.

“We really want those individuals to highly consider being evaluated and getting tested,” he said.

Redfield said the public must continue social distancing and wearing masks.

“These actions will allow us to move forward and contain the outbreak,” he said.

Redfield also said the country lacks enough contact tracers, something the CDC is trying to address.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Online Workshops

Thumbnail for the video titled "Online Workshops"

Unemployment in ND

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment in ND"

Driving Violations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Driving Violations"

Reading Corps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reading Corps"

SUPERSIZED KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "SUPERSIZED KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/4"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/4"

701 Capital Cornhole

Thumbnail for the video titled "701 Capital Cornhole"

A seasonable Thursday forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "A seasonable Thursday forecast"

Golf Talk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Talk"

Cancer Treatments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cancer Treatments"

Chief Health Strategist

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chief Health Strategist"

Warrant Issued

Thumbnail for the video titled "Warrant Issued"

Hazen Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Baseball"

Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

COVID-19 Survivor

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Survivor"

Gorman Pleas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gorman Pleas"

NDR Funds

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDR Funds"

Zakian Resigns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zakian Resigns"

Covid & Pools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Covid & Pools"

Patterson Place

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patterson Place"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge