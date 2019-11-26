Christmas tree arrives at White House in time for holidays

Washington-DC

by: Morgan Wright

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The official White House Christmas tree arrived at its home for the holidays Monday.

First Lady Melania Trump welcomed the tree, which arrived by horse-drawn carriage to the tune of a military band playing “Oh Tannenbaum.”

The tree was transported to the White House from Pitman, Pennsylvania.

The nearly 18-and-a-half-foot tall Douglas Fir was chosen during a competition put on by the National Christmas Tree Association. This year marks the 54th year the White House has selected a tree from a member of the association.

In October when the tree was cut down, Larry Snyder, the farmer who grew the massive Douglas Fir, said it was truly an honor his tree was chosen.

“It’s probably one of the highlights of my tree growing career,” Snyder said.

Snyder and his family delivered the tree and posed for pictures with the first lady.

The prize-winning tree will stand in the Blue Room of the White House and will be decorated by volunteers, although the theme of this year’s White House Christmas decoration is still under wraps.

