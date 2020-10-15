Confirmation hearing concludes as Democrats try and fail to block Supreme Court nomination for Barrett

Washington-DC

by: Basil John

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — During the final day of the confirmation hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Democrats made their frustration known.

“Why is the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting to race through your process in this confirmation when the Senate itself is not in session,” Delaware Sen. Chris Coons said.

Coons says whether Barrett is a strong candidate for the Supreme Court seat wasn’t the most important issue.

“This is about the president’s disastrous response to a pandemic and a decade-long unfilled pledge, embodied in one party’s platform to overturn protections for a majority of Americans,” Coons said.

Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy said Democrats are missing the point.

“I didn’t come up here for delay and stratification and I know you didn’t do that either Chris,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy says concerns about the pandemic should be handled next week when the Senate considers a new coronavirus relief package.

“Let’s agree to proceed to that bill and let’s debate it and start the amendment process,” Kennedy said.

Democrats unsuccessfully attempted to block the nomination. Republicans say Barrett is undeniably qualified to serve.

“Certainly, there is nothing about this nominee…suggesting that she’s anything other than an extraordinarily gifted jurist,” Utah Sen. Mike Lee said.

The committee will vote to confirm Barrett next Thursday with a full Senate vote expected by the end of the month.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Senior Flu Clinic

Thursday's Forecast: Chilly and windy again

NDC OCT 15

Shiloh Christian Volleyball

St. Mary's Volleyball

Nedrose Volleyball

Nedrose Football

New Salem Football

Intermodal Train

Wednesday, October 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

BPD License Scanners

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/14

Breast Cancer & Mental Health

KX Gives Back

Veterans Voices: Sgt. Grant Schafer

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/14

Wednesday's Forecast: Cold and very windy

NDC OCT 14

WDA Girl's Swimming

Class B Volleyball

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss