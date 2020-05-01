Breaking News
Distancing Learning to Continue in North Dakota

Congress debates whether representatives should be able to vote from home

Washington-DC

by: Trevor Shirley

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — With no sign of the pandemic letting up soon, some in Congress say it’s time figure out a way for lawmakers to vote from home.

“In a world where it’s no longer safe to be within six feet of each other, Congress has to learn how to adapt,” said Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH).

On a teleconference committee hearing this week, Portman said Congress needs a plan to vote remotely.

“Today, our gathering itself is really part of our case,” he said.

That case, Portman said Friday, is that no matter what, Congress has to keep the government going.

“There is off the shelf technology to be able to allow this to happen,” Portman said.

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) agrees, saying security concerns shouldn’t stop Congress from coming up with a plan.

“We hear about potential threats interrupting those votes, from Russia or Iran or something, but we do Facebook live every day, right?” Ryan said. “So you can see and know how the member of Congress voted.”

The House scrapped plans to return to Washington next week, but the Senate still will.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said previously the Senate can meet safely.

“We will deal with the social distancing issue without fundamentally changing the Senate rules,” he said.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) supports remote voting, saying Congress returning puts others at risk.

“It’s also putting our staffs and cleaning crews that come in, and the police officers that come in, it puts them at risk,” Brown said.

Some also worry about remote voting becoming the normal process.

“I don’t think that’s a good idea,” Portman said. “I think this should be just used during times when we cannot come together or should not come together.”

But remote voting would only happen when Congressional leadership agree to it.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/1"

Did you know you can get struck by lightning inside your home?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Did you know you can get struck by lightning inside your home?"

Mother Nature just may send you a personal warning before you get struck by lightning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother Nature just may send you a personal warning before you get struck by lightning"

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/1"

Friday forecast: Scattered rain with windy conditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday forecast: Scattered rain with windy conditions"

Stem Student Honored

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stem Student Honored"

Williston Gift Card FB Group

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Gift Card FB Group"

Shelter Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shelter Program"

Ethanol Producers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ethanol Producers"

Eviction Debate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Eviction Debate"

Thursday, April 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Standing Rock Track & Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock Track & Field"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/30"

#InThisTogetherND

Thumbnail for the video titled "#InThisTogetherND"

Capstone Projects Online

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capstone Projects Online"

Coal Documentary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coal Documentary"

Powerball Winner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Powerball Winner"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/30"

Where to report severe weather damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Where to report severe weather damage"

How do you shelter with others during a pandemic?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How do you shelter with others during a pandemic?"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge