Congress passes 2nd coronavirus aid package for families

Washington-DC

by: Raquel Martin

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Congress has successfully passed a second package to help ease Americans’ financial hardship linked to widespread coronavirus shutdowns, but lawmakers say their work is far from done.

They are now preparing a third deal that would expedite pay directly to Americans.

“We are dealing simultaneously with a health care crisis and a massive economic crisis,” Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., said. “Bottom line, we have to make sure that families are protected.”

He said the Families First Coronavirus Response Act passed Wednesday is a good first step. It provides paid leave to some workers and food for kids unable to attend school.

But, Peters noted, “it’s not enough.”

“Nearly half of American families don’t have $400 in savings” he said. “They’re going to run through those savings very quickly.”

The third measure could drastically expand unemployment benefits, protect homeowners from foreclosure and even send checks directly to Americans.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said she supports the direct payments, saying drastic times call for drastic measures.

“The impact to our society at large will be tremendous,” Ernst said of the coronavirus, promising to “stay here until that phase three is done.”

She wants a plan passed immediately so workers can get checks as quickly as possible.

But Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., argued the payments alone won’t save the economy.

“It may not be adequate to the challenge,” he said on the Senate floor, “but I hope it is substantial and I hope it isn’t a one-time helping hand that isn’t followed up.”

Lawmakers and the White House are negotiating the details of who would be eligible for checks and how much they might get.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/18"

KX STORM TEAM #ONEMINUTEFORECAST w/Tom Schrader 3/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX STORM TEAM #ONEMINUTEFORECAST w/Tom Schrader 3/18"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/18"

Snow likely for most of ND later today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow likely for most of ND later today"

Bismarck Magazine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Magazine"

Weather Experiments At Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Experiments At Home"

Sports Facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sports Facilities"

Bismarck Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bobcats"

Banks Keeping Clean

Thumbnail for the video titled "Banks Keeping Clean"

Call Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Call Ahead"

Williston Gym

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Gym"

Reading Books Live

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reading Books Live"

Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Medora Frei

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medora Frei"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/17"

Backpack Buddies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Backpack Buddies"

Minot Recycling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Recycling"

Two More Cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two More Cases"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/17"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge