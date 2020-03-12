Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5

Congress working out details of coronavirus financial aid

Washington-DC

by: Raquel Martin

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Congress is working to pass a second relief package to help everyday Americans weather the financial pain that’s coming along with the coronavirus.

Republicans and Democrats went back and forth all day Thursday, negotiating details. Lawmakers who spoke to Nexstar said they were trying to put party politics aside to ensure vulnerable Americans get the help they need.

“We’re calling it the Family First Act,” Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., said. “We’ve got to make sure, first and foremost, we are taking care of our families.”

Bustos said the House’s plan will help workers and small businesses affected by the virus and cover the cost of testing.

“No matter what your background is, you can get tested under this bill. We will cover those costs,” she said.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., noted that the cost is only one of the challenges in stopping the spread of the virus.

“There’s just not enough tests available in Illinois for these categories of people, so I’m very concerned,” he said.

Durbin is part of a group of lawmakers calling on the administration to deploy more than $40 billion in Federal Emergency Management Agency emergency funds to help states combat the virus. A FEMA spokesperson said it is not currently preparing a response.

President Donald Trump said he supports some of the proposals from the Democrat-led House, but also wants lawmakers to help Wall Street by suspending the payroll tax.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., said his priorities are out of whack.

“The president’s talking about the stock market,” she said. “I’m talking about people in the supermarket.”

Senate Republicans like Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, both Iowa Republicans, say they’re moving cautiously.

“There are a lot of concerns that need be taken into consideration,” Ernst said.

“There isn’t an understanding yet of the exact impact of this on the economy,” Grassley said. “Maybe a week from now or two weeks from now, we would come to the conclusion that a lot needs to be done.”

On Thursday afternoon, the Senate canceled a scheduled recess to keep working on a deal next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/12"

Thursday Forecast: Windy with decreasing clouds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Windy with decreasing clouds"

New Home Buyers

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Home Buyers"

White Shield School Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "White Shield School Week"

North Dakota Game and Fish Department: CWD Increase Likely

Thumbnail for the video titled "North Dakota Game and Fish Department: CWD Increase Likely"

Carbon Capture

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carbon Capture"

Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Air Force Vet, MRFD Volunteer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Air Force Vet, MRFD Volunteer"

Rural Stores

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Stores"

New Town VA Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town VA Center"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

The bravery of a 15-year-old during a deadly blizzard.

Thumbnail for the video titled "The bravery of a 15-year-old during a deadly blizzard."

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/11"

Wednesday Forecast: Much warmer and partly sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Much warmer and partly sunny"

Life Hacks: Smartphones

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life Hacks: Smartphones"

Region 5 Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 5 Basketball"

Region 7 Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 7 Basketball"

Caucus Crowd

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caucus Crowd"

Boys basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys basketball"

St. Mary's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Basketball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge