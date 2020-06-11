Congressional Black Caucus holds forum on racial inequity in policing

Washington-DC

by: Raquel Martin

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — A day after emotional testimony from George Floyd’s brother on Capitol Hill, the Congressional Black Caucus held a second, smaller hearing to dig into underlying racial inequity issues that contributed to Floyd’s death at the hands of police.

Activists told the caucus that Congress must dive deeper to stop a cycle of violence.

“There’s a lot of trauma happening in the community right now,” Darius Ballinger, who mentors youths on the south side of Chicago, told lawmakers. “When we spend three times as more on enforcement than we do on educating and supporting, then folks are feeling less than, they’re feeling marginalized.”

He and Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza also defended calls to defund police departments.

“Education has been defunded, housing has been defunded, health care has been defunded,” Garza listed. “Everything that keeps our communities safe and secure with dignity has been defunded.”

She argued violence will continue unless communities currently starved of resources get real investment, and the CBC agreed minority communities need more help.

“It is personal for all us. It’s particularly personal for me,” CBC member Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., said.

She’s a former social worker and Orlando police chief.

“Every time society fails, we put it on the cops to solve. Not enough mental health funding? Let the cops handle it. Not enough drug treatment facilities? Let the cops handle it,” she said.

Congressional Democrats’ Justice in Policing bill, introduced earlier this week, does not cut funding to police.

Republicans plan to unveil their own police reform plan in the coming week and have stressed it will not include funding cuts.

“While Democrats talk about defunding the police, Republicans talk about solutions that will defend Americans,” House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said. “No one should be judged by the color of their skin and no one should be judged by the uniform they wear.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Mosquito Spraying

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mosquito Spraying"

Citizens Academy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Citizens Academy"

Summer Meal Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Meal Program"

Standoff in Belcourt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standoff in Belcourt"

Clothing Giveaway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clothing Giveaway"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/11"

Thursday's forecast: mostly sunny & warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's forecast: mostly sunny & warmer"

Musicians during COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Musicians during COVID-19"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Golf Talk-Harvey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Talk-Harvey"

Bishop Ryan COVID Timeline

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bishop Ryan COVID Timeline"

Ward Co Weather Modification

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Co Weather Modification"

ASD Voucher Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "ASD Voucher Program"

Bismarck Governors Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Governors Baseball"

Dr. Wynne on WHO

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne on WHO"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Emergency Siren Trouble

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emergency Siren Trouble"

Picnic in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Picnic in Minot"

Magic City Discovery Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic City Discovery Center"

KX Gives Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Gives Back"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge