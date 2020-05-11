Congressman: Telecommuting can’t happen until computer systems are better protected from hackers

Washington-DC

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ Rep. John Katko, R-New York, says more needs to be done to protect the Congressional computer system from hackers.

Katko said each month, there are more than 1 billion attempts to hack into the Congressional computer system. With the added pressure of the coronavirus pandemic, Katko said its important now more than ever to ensure Congress can safely conduct business while away from the Capitol.

“We are not as secure as we need to be,” Katko said.

Katko said in order for Congress to begin having remote hearings, debates and votes, they need to invest in additional cybersecurity, and until that happens, it’s better to keep meeting in-person.

“We’ve got to just listen to the experts and when they tell us this is more secure than it is now, I’ll accept it,” Katko said.

Carl Szabo, vice president and general counsel for NewChoice, says the push to improve cybersecurity is “a silver lining” of the coronavirus crisis.

“This is a great opportunity for some much-needed cybersecurity hygiene for Congress,” he said.

Szabo said two-factor authentication between staffers and members is a great first step.

“It’s verifying that you have some other component to make sure you are who you say you are, Szabo explained.

Szabo also said there’s a way for lawmakers to ensure votes are authentic.

“Rather than doing a simple up, down on the vote, actually record a video of them doing the vote that way they can say the bill number and can say some keynote or catchphrase,” Szabo said.

For now, House leadership continues to negotiate how to change the rules to allow for remote voting.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/11"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/11"

Monday's Forecast: A steady rise in temps this week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's Forecast: A steady rise in temps this week"

Mother's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother's Day"

Vinyl Taco Walk Out

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vinyl Taco Walk Out"

Putting off Surgery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Putting off Surgery"

Robert One Minute 5-10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-10"

ATA Martial Arts Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "ATA Martial Arts Open"

Mother's Day Exclusive: celebrating foster moms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother's Day Exclusive: celebrating foster moms"

Minot City Council Makes Big Decision

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot City Council Makes Big Decision"

Mother's Day Deal at the Zoo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother's Day Deal at the Zoo"

Minot Public Schools Graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Public Schools Graduation"

MSU Virtual Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Virtual Week"

Case Numbers Update May 10th

Thumbnail for the video titled "Case Numbers Update May 10th"

S.D. Checkpoint Controversy

Thumbnail for the video titled "S.D. Checkpoint Controversy"

Foster Pets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Foster Pets"

Robert One Minute 5-9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-9"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-9-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-9-20"

Golf Spring Championships

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Spring Championships"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge