Coronavirus isolation raises mental health concerns for lawmakers and organizations

Washington-DC

by: Basil John

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — For those with mental health issues, stay-at-home orders and social isolation present serious problems.

“These are all elements that are very harmful for those who might already be suffering from mental health challenges,” Virginia Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger said.

Spanberger says it further isolates those with mental health issues.

Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton says telehealth is one answer.

“I know of people who now are talking to their therapists and counselors virtually and still able to continue that relationship,” Wexton said.

Congress granted $425 million in its latest stimulus package to provide extra assistance for substance abuse and mental health services.

“We anticipate that this public health crisis will turn into a mental health crisis, ” APA Director of Clinical Research and Quality Dr. Vaile Wright said.

Wright says states need to allow mental health professionals to practice across state lines and insurance companies need to agree to reimburse patients for mental telehealth.

“I think that would really help the access and that probably does need to come down from a federal level,” Wright said.

Both Spanberger and Wexton agree and say they will do what they can to provide more federal dollars for those of us who need mental health treatment during the coronavirus crisis. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

BSC Signings

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Signings"

Friday, April 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, April 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Legion Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legion Baseball"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/3"

Losing Work

Thumbnail for the video titled "Losing Work"

BisMarket

Thumbnail for the video titled "BisMarket"

Flower Central

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flower Central"

SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/3"

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/3"

A weekend warm up is ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "A weekend warm up is ahead"

COVID VICTIM'S FAMILY

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID VICTIM'S FAMILY"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

Delivering Meals North Dakota Style

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delivering Meals North Dakota Style"

Communicating with NASA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Communicating with NASA"

Gift Cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gift Cards"

Corornavirus Scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Corornavirus Scams"

Election PAckets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election PAckets"

Prairie Sky Breads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prairie Sky Breads"

Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge