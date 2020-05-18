Coronavirus or border wall — lawmakers debate which is more important

Washington-DC

by: Russell Falcon, Anna Wiernicki, and Nexstar

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — The Trump Administration says construction of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border remains a top priority, despite the ongoing pandemic. 
President Donald Trump waived environmental regulations on Friday to fast track the construction.

But Democrats say the country’s resources should be focused on fighting the pandemic, not building the wall.  

Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn, however, says the wall is more important now than ever.

“Right now, the biggest concern I have with people coming across the border illegally is potentially spread the coronavirus,” says Cornyn.

Texas Democrat Henry Cuellar says construction should be halted, period.

“Then this contractor from outside of Texas, he’s gonna come in, bring their people, not knowing where they are coming from, and they are going to be working in our communities,” says Cuellar.

President Trump said last week that the border wall remains a top priority and he is committed to fulfilling his goal of building an additional 450 miles of barrier by the end of this year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

St. Mary's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Baseball"

Monday, May 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, May 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/18"

Food Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Drive"

Tick Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tick Season"

Meal Box Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meal Box Grant"

SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 5-18-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 5-18-20"

Good Day Dakota - 4-H family uses extra time to improve agricultural skills

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Day Dakota - 4-H family uses extra time to improve agricultural skills"

Robert One Minute 5-18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-18"

RICH HOVLAND- josh

Thumbnail for the video titled "RICH HOVLAND- josh"

A-TIPS AND TRICKS- TEA BALL

Thumbnail for the video titled "A-TIPS AND TRICKS- TEA BALL"

Dickinson Athletes read

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Athletes read"

Nascar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nascar"

DMV Still Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "DMV Still Open"

Mall getting back to normal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mall getting back to normal"

New at Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "New at Harvest"

Event centers adjust

Thumbnail for the video titled "Event centers adjust"

Robert One Minute 5-17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-17"

Stanley boys golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stanley boys golf"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge