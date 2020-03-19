Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6

Coronavirus relief: California lawmakers say $1,000 per American isn’t enough

Washington-DC

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — One of the hallmarks of the Congress coronavirus relief package was a measure to send every American household a check for $1,000. 

But in states like California where the cost of living is high, some lawmakers don’t think it’ll be enough. 

“We need to target some direct cash to Americans who, through no fault of their own, are caught in a tight economic squeeze here,” said Congressman Mark Takano, D-Calif. 

But he says one size does not fit all and Congress should target truly needy lower-income families with enough money to keep them afloat. 

“If they’re out of work for 15 days, out of work for a month. They’re going to need to make that rent payment, that car payment. We may need to do more than a thousand dollars to them,” Rep. Takano said. 

Rep. Takano and other members of congress don’t think it’s a good use of resources to write checks to families earning hundreds of thousands or more every year.

“What good is a one thousand dollar benefit to them?” he asked. 

New York Senator Chuck Schumer says if Congress is going to start writing checks to American families, once is not enough. 

“If we’re going to do it, it’s got to be bigger, more generous and more frequent,” Sen. Schumer said. 

Congresswoman Judy Chu, D. Calif., says it’s a policy that transcends party or ideology in a time of crisis. 

“There is such acceptance of that fact that people need the money right now,” Rep. Chu said. “They need that cash infusion now, and I certainly support that.”

Rep. Chu says as the crisis continues, lawmakers from both parties should consider ongoing payments to support American families. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Press Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Press Conference"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (supersized)

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (supersized)"

KX News at Noon- Lawmaker makes case to end property tax

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX News at Noon- Lawmaker makes case to end property tax"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast"

A very slick morning commute

Thumbnail for the video titled "A very slick morning commute"

FATAL ACCIDENT WILLISTON

Thumbnail for the video titled "FATAL ACCIDENT WILLISTON"

SHRINE CIRCUS CANCELED

Thumbnail for the video titled "SHRINE CIRCUS CANCELED"

COVID-19 and Cyberattacks

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 and Cyberattacks"

Remarkable Women: Gail Hagerty

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Women: Gail Hagerty"

Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/18"

KX STORM TEAM #ONEMINUTEFORECAST w/Tom Schrader 3/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX STORM TEAM #ONEMINUTEFORECAST w/Tom Schrader 3/18"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/18"

Snow likely for most of ND later today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow likely for most of ND later today"

Bismarck Magazine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Magazine"

Weather Experiments At Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Experiments At Home"

Sports Facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sports Facilities"

Bismarck Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bobcats"

Banks Keeping Clean

Thumbnail for the video titled "Banks Keeping Clean"

Call Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Call Ahead"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge