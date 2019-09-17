Day 2 of UAW strike: Where lawmakers stand

Washington-DC

by: Raquel Martin

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Tuesday marked the second day of picketing as about 49,000 General Motors employees strike.

The United Auto Workers is angling for higher wages and better benefits as employees’ share of the auto giant’s multibillion-dollar profits. They say GM owes them for concessions they made during the recession.

As contract negotiations continue, Democrats in Washington are placing themselves firmly on workers’ side.

“The workers feel they’re not valued by the corporate side,” Sen. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., said. “If you adjust for inflation, they’re making less money than they made 10 years ago.”

“GM workers gave up a lot at the bargaining table 10 years ago to keep this company afloat — as taxpayers helped, too — and they owe something to their workers,” Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, noted.

Democrats criticized GM for moving jobs from Michigan and Ohio to other nations, noting in particular the plant in Lordstown, Ohio, that GM shuttered.

“They want to know that GM’s not going to close anymore plants,” Dingell said of the strikers.

“Whenever there’s an opportunity for new production, that production should be in the United States,” Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., agreed.

GM reportedly did make some concessions Monday, offering up wage increases, thousands of new jobs and billions of dollars in investments, though talks broke off for the night without an agreement.

“I think it takes both sides,” Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., said Tuesday of reaching a deal.

A former union steel worker, he said he understands workers’ grievances. But he said he also sees GM’s side as it navigates the advent of new technologies like electric cars and a slowdown in sales.

“They (workers) have to understand all that goes on in making sure that that company thrives,” Walberg said.

Dingell said it could be a long strike.

“If this continues through the week, I’ll be back on the picket line with them,” she said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Century Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Volleyball"

Amy Jacobson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amy Jacobson"

Bismarck High Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Tennis"

Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Hostfest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hostfest"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Pheasant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pheasant"

Wet Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wet Harvest"

Walmart Attack

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart Attack"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-17-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-17-19"

Doug Schirado

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doug Schirado"

St. Mary's Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Volleyball"

Electronic Pulltabs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Electronic Pulltabs"

Linton HMB Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB Volleyball"

Mandan Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Volleyball"

Monday, September 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, September 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck High Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Girls Golf"

Pregnancy/Aspirin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pregnancy/Aspirin"

Minot State University

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State University"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss