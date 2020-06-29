Debate over wearing masks becoming ‘too politicized’ on Capitol Hill

Washington-DC

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Wearing a mask has become a contentious debate throughout the United States in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of being a matter of health, doctor and Congressman Greg Murphy (R-NC) said whether to wear a mask is becoming a political question, especially on Capitol Hill.

“It’s becoming too politicized,” Rep. Murphy said Monday.

Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-MD) criticized some of his Republican colleagues on Friday for showing up to a coronavirus hearing without a mask on.

But Georgia Republican Congressman Buddy Carter insists this isn’t a political issue.

“I’ve seen just as many Republicans wearing face masks as I’ve seen Democrats,” Carter said.

Republican senators like David Perdue of Georgia, Tim Scott of South Carolina and Thom Tillis of North Carolina consistently encourage constituents and social media followers to wear masks.

“There are a lot of people I know that get offended when I just beat the drum on social distancing and wearing a mask,” Tillis said last week.

As more Republicans advocate for Americans to wear masks, President Donald Trump has yet to call for Americans to wear them or publicly wear one himself.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said mask usage is a local and a personal decision.

“It’s his choice to wear a mask,” McEnany said Monday during a White House press briefing.

Republican Alabama Congressman Bradley Byrne agreed.

“That’s up to him,” Byrne said Monday.

But Congressman David Price (D-NC) said Monday, “you just have to work around the president.”

Vice President Mike Pence publicly supported mask-wearing on Sunday, especially when social distancing isn’t possible.

“We encourage everyone to wear a mask,” Pence said.

LATEST FROM THE NEXSTAR DC BUREAU:

    Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Share this story

    Recent Videos

    Pets and Heat

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Pets and Heat"

    Police Phone Shortcut

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Phone Shortcut"

    A-fib Treatment

    Thumbnail for the video titled "A-fib Treatment"

    Hot Days

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Hot Days"

    Yoga for Mental Health

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Yoga for Mental Health"

    Fireworks Sales

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Fireworks Sales"

    Monday, June 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, June 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

    drought troubles

    Thumbnail for the video titled "drought troubles"

    Bismarck Governors Baseball

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Governors Baseball"

    West Nile Virus

    Thumbnail for the video titled "West Nile Virus"

    Southern Gospel Hall of Fame

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Southern Gospel Hall of Fame"

    Belcourt Mass Testing

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Belcourt Mass Testing"

    Tyve Bulliner

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Tyve Bulliner"

    Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/29

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/29"

    Monday's Forecast: Dangerous heat & severe storm chances

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's Forecast: Dangerous heat & severe storm chances"

    TIPS AND TRICKS: Cans

    Thumbnail for the video titled "TIPS AND TRICKS: Cans"

    Expedition League

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Expedition League"

    Heilman Invitational

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Heilman Invitational"

    Top Plays 6-28

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays 6-28"

    Community discusses racial inequality

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Community discusses racial inequality"
    More Video

    KX News Trending Stories

    Latest Stories

    More Local News

    Don't Miss