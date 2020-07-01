Democrats back $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill, Republicans suggest alternative plans

Washington-DC

by: Basil John

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — House Democrats have pushed a massive infrastructure bill.

“We have to invest in our infrastructure,” Pennsylvania Rep. Matt Cartwright said.

Cartwright says the $1.5 trillion in the Moving Forward Act will rebuild America’s roadways, bridges, and expand broadband in rural areas.

“We have to reinvest in ourselves and in our economy. These are the things that enable our manufacturers to ship their products around the world. These are the things that keep our economy moving,” Cartwright said.

The bill also provides funds for repairs in the nation’s schools, which Pennsylvania Rep. Dwight Evans says is overdue.

“If you’re talking about upgrading our education system or change your education system, the physical facility has a lot to do with it,” Evans said.

But some Republicans are critical of this bill and say it’s a Democratic wish list, without enough public input.

“The projects will be selected largely by government,” Pennsylvania Rep. Dan Meuser said.

Meuser brought his own bill to the table, which would rely on private investment.

“It would be privately-managed, privately run, regulated by the [feds], it would be a government-sponsored enterprise,” Meuser said.

But Evans says the problems are too big to be handled privately.

“Those roads, those bridges, with all the due respect are not going to be addressed by any private company,” Evans said.

The president is outspoken against the House bill but Evans and Cartwright say they expect to work with the Senate to find the right solution.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

How to tell if you're suffering from a heat related illness

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to tell if you're suffering from a heat related illness"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/1"

Wednesday's Forecast: Mostly sunny & warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's Forecast: Mostly sunny & warmer"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Storm Damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Damage"

Meet Carrie Evans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meet Carrie Evans"

Main St Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Main St Mandan"

Debate over new state park resumes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Debate over new state park resumes"

Tue, June 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tue, June 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Volunteer Services

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteer Services"

Bismarck Representatives Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Representatives Baseball"

Renville County Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Renville County Baseball"

Volleyball Letters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volleyball Letters"

New Town Storm Damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town Storm Damage"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/30"

Minot Power Outage, Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Power Outage, Fire"

Mowing Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mowing Tips"

Watering Your Lawn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watering Your Lawn"

Testing Event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Testing Event"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss