Democrats make unsuccessful push to postpone Judge Barrett’s SCOTUS confirmation

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Democrats tried – and failed – to stop the final day of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing on Thursday.

“(We) move to indefinitely postpone the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) declined. Blumenthal then asked Sen. Graham to stop the process. He said it’s happening too fast.

“You’re moving ahead with this nomination because you can,” he added.

Illinois Democrat Dick Durbin said the nomination, “is not usual.”

“It is not normal and it’s beneath the dignity of this committee,” Sen. Durbin said.

Sen. Graham disagreed.

“(Over) the last 50 years, 676 times we’ve done exactly what we’re intending to do today,” Graham said.

He said the committee will vote on Judge Barrett’s nomination next Thursday. A vote on the Senate floor is expected the week after that.

Republican North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis said it’s a done deal.

“I just hope the people of North Carolina recognize that Judge Barrett – and soon to be Justice Barrett – is not going to the Supreme Court with any agenda,” Tillis said.

During Thursday’s hearing, some witnesses spoke in support of Judge Barrett and her record. Others spoke against her, claiming she will put an end to the Affordable Care Act.

“They’re trying to scare people that Congress isn’t going to provide protections for people with pre-existing conditions,” Tillis said.

Despite Democrats objections, Republicans have the votes and say Barrett has the qualifications.

“If anybody in America has character and the disposition to handle the job, it is her,” Graham added.

