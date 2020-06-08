Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5

Democrats, Republicans looking for common ground on police reform

Washington-DC

by: Trevor Shirley

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — After a week of nationwide protests, some of which turned violent, Democrats in Washington Monday unveiled a sweeping set of legislation aimed at police reform.

The legislation contains changes Democrats say need to happen and whether they have any support from Republicans.

Democrats call their plan the “Justice In Policing Act.”

“This is a first step,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said.

As it stands, the legislation would ban police chokeholds, prohibit no-knock warrants, create a national police misconduct registry, and limit so-called “qualified immunity” which makes it harder for people to sue police departments over alleged misconduct.

“It’s an issue where Democrats and Republicans can come together and agree,” said Indiana Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN).

Carson also wants to do more, saying he and several of his colleagues…

“…are looking at creating a committee that can provide some federal oversight and regular hearings as it relates to police misconduct and police action shootings,” he said.

The White House said some proposals, like ending immunity, are non-starters, but didn’t say which parts President Donald Trump would support, if any.

“He hasn’t reviewed that yet,” said White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEneny. “He’s looking at a number of proposals.”

Illinois Democratic Rep. Mike Quigley said the door is open for the president’s input.

“If he’s going to work with us, he has to work with Congress, has to work on a bipartisan basis to again find common solution,” Quigley said.

Some Republican Senators, like Ohio’s Rob Portman, indicated support for things like collecting more data on police misconduct.

“When we know more about what is happening and emerging trends, I believe we will be better able to address the right public policy approach,” said Portman (R-OH).

Portman also wants to create a national commission on race.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/8"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/8"

Monday's Forecast: Isolated/scattered storms, cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's Forecast: Isolated/scattered storms, cooler"

COVID-19 college scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 college scams"

Minneapolis Mayor on the outcry to defund police

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minneapolis Mayor on the outcry to defund police"

Lemonade Stand

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lemonade Stand"

YLEH: Dist. 34 State Senate Race

Thumbnail for the video titled "YLEH: Dist. 34 State Senate Race"

Westhope track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Westhope track"

Fireworks Association raising money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fireworks Association raising money"

Rugby Protest Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rugby Protest Sunday"

Sunday COVID-19 Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunday COVID-19 Update"

Bismarck blast late highlights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck blast late highlights"

'Brew Down' to support businesses and nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Brew Down' to support businesses and nonprofits"

CHI relaxing policies

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI relaxing policies"

New Business Norms

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Business Norms"

Honoring Officer Cody Holte

Thumbnail for the video titled "Honoring Officer Cody Holte"

Bismarck Blast tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Blast tournament"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-6-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-6-20"

Remembering a local inspiration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering a local inspiration"

Robert One Minute 6-6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-6"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge