Breaking News
No COVID-19 media briefing today by Governor Burgum

Democrats say Texan’s loyalty to Trump would influence his decisions as National Intelligence director

Washington-DC

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — In a mostly empty hearing room, Texas Republican Congressman John Ratcliffe told senators why he should be the next Director of National Intelligence.

President Donald Trump first tapped Ratcliffe for the job last summer, but withdrew the nomination after a backlash claiming Ratcliffe wasn’t qualified.

But in February, Ratcliffe got the nod once again.

Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn told his colleagues on the Intelligence Committee that as a former U.S. Attorney, and Congressman, Ratcliffe has the necessary experience.

“We need to be able to count on a leader to operate free of personal or political motivation, serving only with the security and safety of the American people in mind, and I believe John Ratcliffe is the person to do that job,” said Cornyn.

But some Democrats are concerned Ratcliffe’s deep loyalty to the President will sway his decision-making.

“This is an extremely important post that demands a candidate with deep experience, credibility on both sides of the aisle,” says Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader. “Representative Ratcliffe meets none of this criteria.”

Ratcliffe says as the nation’s top spy his loyalty would be to the Constitution.

“I won’t shape intelligence for anyone, whether we are talking about the President, members of Congress, any policymakers,” says Ratcliffe.

After Committee approval, Ratcliffe’s nomination would faces a full Senate vote.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Campsites Reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Campsites Reopen"

Event Venues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Event Venues"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5"

Virtual Graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual Graduation"

Held in Ward Co

Thumbnail for the video titled "Held in Ward Co"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/5"

Tuesday's forecast: Scattered showers & isolated thunderstorms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's forecast: Scattered showers & isolated thunderstorms"

Bismarck Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Baseball"

McQuade Softball Tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "McQuade Softball Tournament"

Monday, May 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, May 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Beulah Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah Basketball"

Tattoo Shop Guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tattoo Shop Guidelines"

Coronavirus Deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Deaths"

Family Reunited with Cat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family Reunited with Cat"

Teacher Appreciation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Appreciation"

Forager Farm Virtual

Thumbnail for the video titled "Forager Farm Virtual"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/4"

Disc Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Disc Golf"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge