Democrats unveil police reform bill, Republicans call for bipartisanship

Washington-DC

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — House and Senate Democrats unveiled their new plan for police reform on Monday.

South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn helped unveil the Justice in Policing Act. The legislation is a reaction to the nationwide protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, the black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.

“With liberty and justice for all,” Clyburn said. “But for 241 years, there were plenty knees.”

Clyburn and other Democrats took a knee in silence on Monday for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in memory of Floyd and other black men and women killed while in police custody.

“It was a very powerful moment, I shall never forget it,” Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-NC) said.

Butterfield said the newly-introduced bill will help restore trust in police departments “and redefine what law enforcement is and what it is not.”

The bill would ban chokeholds like the kind used in the death of Floyd, remove barriers to prosecuting and suing police for misconduct and stop the federal government from providing military equipment to local police.

Republican Congressman Buddy Carter of Georgia – whose district has been rattled by the death of another black man, Ahmaud Arbery – said Democrats didn’t bother to ask for Republican input.

“It has to be addressed but it has to be in a bipartisan way,” Carter said.

Congressman Jody Hice (R-GA) said it’s going to take more than legislation to fix the problem of racism in America.

“We need God back in America,” Hice said.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said President Donald Trump is still looking at the bill.

“There are some nonstarters in there,” McEnany said.

Democrats want to move the bill swiftly through the House and get it to the Senate floor for a vote by July.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Food Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Festival"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/8"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/8"

Monday's Forecast: Isolated/scattered storms, cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's Forecast: Isolated/scattered storms, cooler"

COVID-19 college scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 college scams"

Minneapolis Mayor on the outcry to defund police

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minneapolis Mayor on the outcry to defund police"

Lemonade Stand

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lemonade Stand"

YLEH: Dist. 34 State Senate Race

Thumbnail for the video titled "YLEH: Dist. 34 State Senate Race"

Westhope track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Westhope track"

Fireworks Association raising money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fireworks Association raising money"

Rugby Protest Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rugby Protest Sunday"

Sunday COVID-19 Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunday COVID-19 Update"

Bismarck blast late highlights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck blast late highlights"

'Brew Down' to support businesses and nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Brew Down' to support businesses and nonprofits"

CHI relaxing policies

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI relaxing policies"

New Business Norms

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Business Norms"

Honoring Officer Cody Holte

Thumbnail for the video titled "Honoring Officer Cody Holte"

Bismarck Blast tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Blast tournament"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-6-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-6-20"

Remembering a local inspiration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering a local inspiration"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge