Breaking News
Distancing Learning to Continue in North Dakota

Dems: More help needed as federal aid leaves many in the cold

Washington-DC

Republicans are troubled by the idea of increasing national debt

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Democrats in Congress say if the federal government doesn’t do more to help the economy the consequences will be worse than what we’re already seeing but Republicans are troubled by the idea of increasing national debt. 

Democrats insist many Americans need help beyond the multi-trillion-dollar coronavirus relief packages. 

“I’m leading the charge for a big structural change actually in childcare,” said Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR). “We need to help working families.” 

Bonamici wants a guaranteed income for all Americans of “$2,000 a month during the pandemic.” 

Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus said many immigrants who pay taxes have received no assistance. 

“People with ITIN number pay $13 billion a year in taxes,” Titus said. 

But they did not receive stimulus checks because they use Individual Tax ID Numbers instead of Social Security numbers. 

Then there are the small towns with populations under 500,000 that did not get direct aid from the federal government. Even the states and large cities that did get federal dollars are in trouble due to major losses in tax revenue. 

But Republican Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota said there might already be enough federal money in the pipeline “to really help those states that have seen a drop in their revenue and still want to pay their teachers, still want to pay their law enforcement and they don’t want to raise taxes.” 

Rounds suggested Congress allow 25% of the money already approved to be used to replace local tax revenue lost because of the coronavirus shutdown. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Hazen Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Baseball"

Friday, May 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, May 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Belcourt Family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Belcourt Family"

Motocross in Williston

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motocross in Williston"

Grad Photos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grad Photos"

May Day Delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "May Day Delivery"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/1"

Bismarck Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Testing"

Did you know you can get struck by lightning inside your home?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Did you know you can get struck by lightning inside your home?"

Mother Nature just may send you a personal warning before you get struck by lightning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother Nature just may send you a personal warning before you get struck by lightning"

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/1"

Friday forecast: Scattered rain with windy conditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday forecast: Scattered rain with windy conditions"

Stem Student Honored

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stem Student Honored"

Williston Gift Card FB Group

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Gift Card FB Group"

Shelter Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shelter Program"

Ethanol Producers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ethanol Producers"

Eviction Debate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Eviction Debate"

Thursday, April 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Standing Rock Track & Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock Track & Field"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge