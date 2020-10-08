Despite delays, Pelosi optimistic about reaching a deal on COVID-19 relief

Washington-DC

by: Morgan Wright

Posted:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ With President Donald Trump rejecting negotiations for a comprehensive COVID-19 relief bill, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland, argues that he isn’t serious about helping Americans through these tough times.

“Getting like 90% there then to blow the whole thing up and say ‘No’ ─ just let the president write a bunch of checks that will get in people’s mailboxes a week before Election Day, I don’t know, it doesn’t sound like a good plan to me,” Raskin said. “The president declared many months ago that this was a war against the pandemic and he was a wartime president – well, our wartime president just went AWOL.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, said despite the delays, she’s optimistic about reaching a deal.

“I’m hopeful because it has to be done,” she said.

Pelosi is still in talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin about relief for airline workers ─ an industry that is facing a massive amount of layoffs.

But the Trump administration said Pelosi doesn’t really want a deal.

“It’s been bad faith negotiations. If she wants to change her mind we can get this done in a day,” White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro said. “If Nancy Pelosi wants to get off her high horse and dime…I can’t say this too many times. Nancy Pelosi is inflicting pain and misery on the people of American in order to make sure Donald Trump doesn’t win the presidency. It’s despicable.”

Navarro said defending and protecting the American people is Trump’s primary goal.

