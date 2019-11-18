Despite recent gun violence, GOP remains quiet on reform

Washington-DC

by: Trevor Shirley

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — The issue of gun reform is back in the headlines after several days of gun violence which saw people killed across the country.

But while the issue is back in the news, it’s not getting much traction in the Senate or the White House.

Since Thursday, nine people have died in mass shootings. Two at a high school in Santa Clarita, Ca.; three outside a Duncan, Ok., Walmart; and four at a house party in Fresno, Ca., the home district of California Congressman Jim Costa.

“Children were present at this meaningless act while they were watching a football game,” Costa said of the Fresno crime.

The debate over gun reform is on again in Washington.

“There hasn’t been as much movement from the White House or the Senate as we’d like to see,” said Kyleanne Hunter of Brady, a gun control advocacy group.

The House of Representatives passed gun reform legislation more than six months ago, but there’s been no action in the Senate.

“Republicans and Democrats have good and different ideas on how to deal with gun violence in America,” Costa said. “Wouldn’t it be refreshing if the president were to bring us together in a bipartisan effort?”

Despite initially supporting stronger background checks and red flag laws, President Donald Trump has gone quiet.

Senate Republicans worry reform efforts could jeopardize Second Amendment rights.

“And some people, they’d say, ‘Our times have changed, we should not have that right’, and I don’t agree with that,” said Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK) on Nov. 7.

Senate Republicans said they need direction from the White House. They insist they won’t vote on a bill the president won’t sign.

Still, gun reform supporters said voters, not politicians, may have the final word.

“When the American people go to vote, they’re going to remember their day-to-day lives, and they’re going to say no more to this gun violence,” said Hunter.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

