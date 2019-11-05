Drug cartel kills 3 American mothers, 6 children while driving on Mexican highway

Washington-DC

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — Nine members of a Mormon fundamentalist sect were attacked while traveling near the U.S.-Mexico border.

On Monday, the family with Utah ties was driving on a Mexican highway about 100 miles south of Douglas, Arizona, when relatives say their car was hit by a hail of gunfire. Three mothers and six children, including two infants, were killed.

Utah Republican Mitt Romney says many Americans live in that northern part of Mexico.

“It is a very dangerous area because there are drug cartels that are working along the border,” says Romney.

After news of the attack broke, President Trump tweeted: “This is the time for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage war on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth.”

Mexico’s president responded to Trump’s offer, thanking him for his help, but said it is Mexico’s responsibility to deal with this incident.

Romney says with violence from the cartels threatening the U.S., it’s a problem for both countries. He hopes both the U.S. and Mexico can team up to make sure this never happens again.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/5"

45 Years

Thumbnail for the video titled "45 Years"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/5"

GoFundMe

Thumbnail for the video titled "GoFundMe"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-5-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-5-19"

Look at all these Twins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Look at all these Twins"

Ashton Sagaser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ashton Sagaser"

Mexico Murders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mexico Murders"

Thanksgiving Alcohol Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving Alcohol Sales"

Soup Kitchen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Soup Kitchen"

Monday, November 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, November 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

HS Swim & Dive

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Swim & Dive"

Drew

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drew"

By the Batch

Thumbnail for the video titled "By the Batch"

Dyslexia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dyslexia"

Deer Tags

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deer Tags"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Slim Chickens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Slim Chickens"

Veterans Voices: Walter Rehling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voices: Walter Rehling"

Wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wind"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge