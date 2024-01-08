WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Pentagon released new details Sunday about Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s continued hospitalization, saying he had a medical procedure Dec. 22, went home a day later and was admitted to intensive care Jan. 1 at Walter Reed National Medical Center when he began experiencing severe pain.

Lawmakers are slamming Austin for not telling them he was in the hospital for days.

Oklahoma Republican Senator James Lankford says not only did Congress not know, but the White House was left in the dark too.

“When you’re the Secretary of Defense, you need to make everyone aware that you’re actually out of pocket,” he said.

Austin’s hospital stay comes as major wars are playing out in the Middle East and Ukraine.

South Carolina Democratic Congressman Jim Clyburn called the lack of transparency concerning but defended Austin’s character.

Clyburn says like any other American the Defense Secretary’s medical information should be protected.

“Now, we have some laws in this country. The HIPAA law keeps us out of people’s medical businesses,” he added.

Former President Trump says Austin should resign, but the White House says President Biden has full confidence in his Pentagon chief.