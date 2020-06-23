Fauci: Spike in new COVID-19 cases as states reopen is ‘disturbing’

Washington-DC

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ Several of the nation’s top health officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testified before a House Committee Tuesday regarding the Trump Administration’s response to the coronavirus.

During his testimony, Fauci told House lawmakers that the increase in COVID-19 cases as states reopen is disturbing.

“The next couple of weeks are going to be critical in our ability to address those surgings that we’re seeing in Florida, in Texas, Arizona,” Fauci said. “A couple of days ago there were 30,000 new infections.”

Fauci said he’s concerned about community spread and that testing is critical to identify, trace and isolate cases.

“We’re going to be doing more testing, not less,” Fauci said.

Despite a commitment from the nation’s top health experts to continue testing, President Donald Trump maintains his desire to slow testing.

“By having more tests we find more cases,” Trump said.

Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont, said the Trump Administration’s COVID-19 response is off track.

“Feb. 27, President Trump said COVID-19 would disappear like a miracle,” Welch said.

Rep. Paul Tonko, D-New York, questioned why Trump isn’t following the advice of public health officials, such as wearing a mask.

“The president seems to believe he is above this evidence-based recommendation,” Tonko said.

But Rep. David McKinley, R-West Virginia, questioned why Americans weren’t asked to wear masks earlier.

“Do you now regret not advising people more forcefully to wear masks more earlier?” McKinley questioned.

Fauci responded: “I don’t regret that… at that time, there was a paucity of health care equipment. Now that we have enough, we recommend it.”

Fauci said now it’s clear that mask-wearing helps slow the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/23"

Tuesday forecast: Mostly sunny and warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday forecast: Mostly sunny and warmer"

Junior Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Junior Golf"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

The Need for Food

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Need for Food"

Renville County Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Renville County Baseball"

Bismarck Senators Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Senators Baseball"

Minot Water Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Water Update"

Saltwater Dispute

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saltwater Dispute"

Fireworks Ban

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fireworks Ban"

Monday, June 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, June 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Learning to Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Learning to Drive"

Pollinators & Drought

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pollinators & Drought"

What to Grow

Thumbnail for the video titled "What to Grow"

Sister Thomas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sister Thomas"

New Medora Attraction

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Medora Attraction"

Bismarck Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Testing"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/22"

Sister Thomas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sister Thomas"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss