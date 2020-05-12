Fauci testifies in virtual Senate coronavirus hearing

Washington-DC

Health experts say we still need more testing and social distance

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The U.S. Senate on Tuesday listened to advice from some of the nation’s top scientists and doctors on how Americans can start returning to normal life. 

In the historic virtual Senate hearing, the health experts testified on reopening the U.S. economy. 

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned a COVID-19 vaccine won’t be ready before children return to school in the fall. 

“I think we better be very careful we are not cavalier in thinking that children are completely immune,” he said. 

Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen said Democrats want to fix the economy. 

“Ultimately, to make this happen we have to build confidence in our visitors that it’s safe,” Rosen said. 

Frustrated Democrats like Washington Senator Patty Murray said say safety isn’t the top priority of the Trump administration. 

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spent weeks developing a detailed guide to help our communities understand how to safely reopen when the time comes—the Trump administration tossed it in the trash bin,” Murray said. 

Utah Senator Mitt Romney also questioned the administration’s response. 

“By March 6, the U.S. had completed just 2,000 tests whereas South Korea had conducted more than 140,000 tests,” he said. “So partially as a result of that they have 256 deaths and we have almost 80,000 deaths.” 

However, the Republican senator said the administration is doing other positive work. 

“On vaccines: we’ve done a pretty darn good job on moving ahead pretty aggressively,” Romney said. 

Meanwhile, top U.S. health experts say we need more testing, social distance and face coverings in public. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Birthday Surprise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthday Surprise"

Yellowhammer Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yellowhammer Crash"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/12"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/12"

Tuesday's Forecast: Increasing clouds & chilly

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's Forecast: Increasing clouds & chilly"

16th St Road Work

Thumbnail for the video titled "16th St Road Work"

State Fair Vendors React

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Fair Vendors React"

Horse History

Thumbnail for the video titled "Horse History"

Linton-HMB Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Golf"

Century Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Softball"

Monday, May 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, May 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KOA Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "KOA Open"

No NDSF Reaction

Thumbnail for the video titled "No NDSF Reaction"

KX Storrm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storrm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/11"

Land Study

Thumbnail for the video titled "Land Study"

NWS Warnings

Thumbnail for the video titled "NWS Warnings"

Beer Chats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beer Chats"

Putt district open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Putt district open"

Food Assistance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Assistance"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/11"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge