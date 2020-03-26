Feds working to bring home Americans stranded abroad amid coronavirus pandemic

Washington-DC

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – With the coronavirus bringing international travel to a halt, thousands of Americans have been stranded outside the United States.

“This is Secretary Pompeo’s highest priority,” State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said Thursday.

Ortagus said they have brought back over 10,000 Americans to the U.S. since the pandemic began impacting travel.

As of Wednesday, 45,000 are still searching for a way home.

“It’s going to be a logistical challenge for us but we’re going to continue to work until we have as many Americans as we can home,” Ortagus said.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill said they are working with the State Department to rescue their constituents

“Their country needs to be there for them now,” Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) said.

The Maryland senator said many Americans studying or working abroad simply got stuck as the pandemic spread.

Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) said a group from his state was stuck in Peru for a week but he said the State Department managed to help them get home.

“It’s my understanding that they are either on their way home or got home,” Jones said.

The State Department said if you or a family member needs help getting home, go to step.state.gov and sign in to the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program.

“You’ll have to check in with your local embassy – that’s where you’re going to get the information on the ground about charter flights,” Ortagus added.

So far, the State Department has repatriated Americans from 28 countries around the world.

And every day more sign up for help finding their way home.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/26"

Unemployment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment"

Teacher Parade - Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Bismarck"

Teacher Parade - Bottineau

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Bottineau"

Teacher Parade - Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Minot"

Amber's Thursday morning Storm Team forecast 3/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning Storm Team forecast 3/26"

Thursday forecast: we begin our warming trend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday forecast: we begin our warming trend"

UMary Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Track"

UMary Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Hockey"

All-State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "All-State Basketball"

Law Enforcement Adapts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Law Enforcement Adapts"

MHS Cheerleaders Encourage Handwashing

Thumbnail for the video titled "MHS Cheerleaders Encourage Handwashing"

Cell Service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cell Service"

Washington Teacher Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washington Teacher Parade"

Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

No Gigs

Thumbnail for the video titled "No Gigs"

Internet Capacity

Thumbnail for the video titled "Internet Capacity"

Jewelry Line

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jewelry Line"

Pursuit helps other churches

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pursuit helps other churches"

Remarkable Library Director

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Library Director"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge