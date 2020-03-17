Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10

Florida primary still a go amid coronavirus pandemic

Washington-DC

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — As states are beginning to postpone primaries, Florida is going on as planned and that may impact the polls.

But with just hours until polls open—Florida lawmakers are saying “the show must go on.”

Republican Congressman Greg Steube says he voted early and predicts many other Floridians did the same even though that option ended Sunday.

“I don’t think this is going to have an effect on voting in Florida,” Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL-17) said.

Democratic Congressman Charlie Crist says another way to avoid the polls is to walk to your mailbox.

“If they’re not feeling well, then they ought to mail in their ballot,” Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL-13) said.

But the deadline to request a mail-in ballot passed more than a week ago.

Voters can pick up and return their own “vote-by-mail” ballot on Tuesday, but that still means going in person to pick it up and then drop it back off before 7 p.m.

States like Louisiana and Georgia have already delayed their primaries.

And on Monday afternoon Ohio’s governor requested the same but was ultimately denied.

But for voters in Florida, Illinois, and Arizona—they’re still heading to the polls.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Heaven's Helpers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heaven's Helpers"

Senior Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senior Center"

Styles Inc and Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Styles Inc and Coronavirus"

Social Services

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social Services"

Monday, March 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, March 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Coronavirus Community Caravan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Community Caravan"

Daycare Still Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daycare Still Open"

Feeding the Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feeding the Kids"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/16"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/16"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/16"

Monday Forecast: A cool start to the new work week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: A cool start to the new work week"

Trinity Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trinity Health"

Miller Elementary Bike Helmets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Miller Elementary Bike Helmets"

SPRING BREAK EXTENDED

Thumbnail for the video titled "SPRING BREAK EXTENDED"

PARKS AND RECS

Thumbnail for the video titled "PARKS AND RECS"

TSA More Sanitizer

Thumbnail for the video titled "TSA More Sanitizer"

Amateur Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amateur Hockey"

Trump - "Stop Buying"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump - "Stop Buying""

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge