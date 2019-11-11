Funding for the military held up by disagreement over Trump border wall

Washington-DC

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — As lawmakers show their support for veterans, Oklahoma Republican Senator Jim Inhofe says if Congress really wants to support our troops, they would quit playing politics and pass the National Defense Authorization Act.

The NDAA, which covers everything from spending to policy for the military, must be reauthorized by the end of the year.

 Inhofe says if Congress does not pass the bill before the end of the year it would be devastating for our military.

“That means that our kids are out there fighting, they are fighting for something that is not authorized, they don’t have the equipment that they need,” says Inhofe.

But instead of passing the NDAA, James Carafano with the Conservative Heritage Foundation says Congress is playing politics.

“I mean that just shows the level of divisiveness in politics in Washington DC,” says Carafano. “That would be a real tragedy.”

Democrats say they don’t support the current bill because it diverts money away from military families to fund the President’s border wall.
Inhofe says to speed up the process he’s introduced a “Skinny NDAA.”

The bill would only authorize essential military programs, but it doesn’t restrict the president from using military money for a border wall. Still, Inhofe says he thinks it will pass the Democrat-controlled House.

“You are not going to vote against it, I mean you would be voting against supporting our kids,” says Inhofe.

The Senate only has a handful of legislative working days left before the end of the year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/11"

Your Veterans Day One Minute Forecast 11/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Veterans Day One Minute Forecast 11/11"

Prepare For Low Wind Chills All Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare For Low Wind Chills All Day"

Raising a Reader

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising a Reader"

Love Without Fear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Love Without Fear"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-10"

Veterans' Voices: Shirley Olgeirson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans' Voices: Shirley Olgeirson"

Vet Blankets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vet Blankets"

House Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Fire"

Medical Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medical Equipment"

WDA Swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Swimming"

BSC Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball"

High School Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Football"

Veterans at Bison game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans at Bison game"

Noodles & Company

Thumbnail for the video titled "Noodles & Company"

Defrosting Windshields

Thumbnail for the video titled "Defrosting Windshields"

Cheerleading Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cheerleading Story"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-9"

Connor's Wish

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Wish"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge