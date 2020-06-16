Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 9

GOP police reform bill taking shape in Senate

Washington-DC

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Senate GOP police reform bill is taking shape as Democrats continue to push for their own alternative in the House.

Republican South Carolina Senator Tim Scott said this is the moment to pass meaningful police reform in Congress.

“With more loss of life, this legislation becomes more important,” Scott said Monday.

The release of Scott’s proposal comes as another unarmed black man was fatally shot by police. Rayshard Brooks died in Atlanta, Georgia over the weekend.

“The trust that we have with the police force is broken,” his cousin Tiara Brooks said Monday.

It is something Scott said could have been avoided if his bill was already enacted.

“In our bill, we provide resources for de-escalation training and I think that we’ll save a lot of lives if we can make this bill a law,” he said.

Scott said there are three main parts to his “Justice Act”: Collecting data on the use of force, using grants for police training and being aware of an officers past misconduct.

One thing that isn’t in Scott’s bill is the elimination of “qualified immunity” that protects officers from being held personally liable. It’s something Republicans have called a “nonstarter.”

“Nothing is a nonstarter,” South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) said Monday.

Clyburn said qualified immunity isn’t off the table. It is part of the House and Senate Democrats’ proposed “Justice in Policing” Act.

“I’m the majority whip. My job is the count the votes,” Clyburn said.

He said Democrats have the votes to pass the bill through the House.

President Donald Trump will have the final say on what bill becomes law.

“It’s gotta be passed by one person and the person is me,” President Trump said Monday.

President Trump is expected to sign an executive order on police reform Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Durum Wheat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Durum Wheat"

Monday, June 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, June 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Library Reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Library Reopening"

Pea Leaf Weevil

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pea Leaf Weevil"

Back in Business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Back in Business"

Volunteering and Living Longer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteering and Living Longer"

Court Ruling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Court Ruling"

Williston Radar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Radar"

Quit Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quit Week"

Brine Spill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brine Spill"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/15"

Monday's forecast: a break from the storms and wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's forecast: a break from the storms and wind"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/15"

Minot Invitational

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Invitational"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

Plays of the week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plays of the week"

Robert One Minute 6-14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-14"

Cody Holte Memorial Walk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cody Holte Memorial Walk"

Sports City closes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sports City closes"

Truck crashes into Bismarck business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Truck crashes into Bismarck business"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge