Group of senators push for legislation to protect coal miners during pandemic

Washington-DC

by: Basil John

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — A group of senators from both parties wants to provide extra protections for mine workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I mean, it’s one of the most dangerous occupations,” Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine said.

Kaine is one of the sponsors of the COVID-19 Mine Worker Protection Act.

“It’s dangerous enough pre-coronavirus, and we want to make sure that our miners are protected during this health crisis,” Kaine said.

Kaine says this bill would forbid mine operators from retaliating against miners who report a COVID-19 infection.

It would also instruct the Mine Safety & Health Administration to require companies to take action to protect minors from the virus. West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito says the miners in her state need the same protections as other workers.

“Whether it’s distancing, whether it’s sanitation, whether it’s mask-wearing, whether its hand sanitizers, and I think MSHA needs to give more guardrails here,” Capito said, referring to the Mine Safety and Health Administration.

Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey believes this should have been taken care of without the need for a bill.

“I don’t understand why MSHA or Secretary of Labor [Eugene] Scalia needs to have legislation passed to tell them how to do their job, but apparently that’s what we’re going to have to do because they have utterly refused to provide these protections,” Casey said.

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner agrees.

“Let’s make sure that we stand with them as they continue to provide an essential service in terms of how we power part of our economy,” Warner said.

The senators say the legislation should be included in the next coronavirus relief package.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/21"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/21"

Thursday's Forecast: Partly sunny with less wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's Forecast: Partly sunny with less wind"

WEDDING COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "WEDDING COVID-19"

Return from Kuwait

Thumbnail for the video titled "Return from Kuwait"

Oil Waste Meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Waste Meeting"

Dr. Wynne: Remdesivir

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne: Remdesivir"

Postgrad Procession

Thumbnail for the video titled "Postgrad Procession"

Bismarck Boys Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Boys Golf"

Mandan Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Softball"

Rummage Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rummage Sales"

Wednesday, May 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, May 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Mail-in Voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mail-in Voting"

Unemployment Claims

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment Claims"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/20"

Remote Work

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remote Work"

Rural Bridge Problems

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Bridge Problems"

Assisted Living Facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Assisted Living Facilities"

Fireworks Plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fireworks Plan"

WSC To Reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "WSC To Reopen"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge