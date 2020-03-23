Live Now
WATCH: Gov. Burgum’s daily news conference on COVID-19

Gun sales surge as coronavirus concerns grow

Washington-DC

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – As coronavirus concerns continue to grow, more and more people are heading to gun stores – some for the first time.

“I’m very fearful about what I’m seeing,” Kris Brown said Monday.

Brown is the president of Brady, a gun violence prevention group. Brown said she’s heard about the long lines and is worried about the uptick of ownership.

“People are looking for things that make them feel safe but the problem with a gun is it’s a perception of safety that actually is bringing much-heightened risk to the very family members many people are trying to protect, and often that is kids,” she said.

Exact numbers from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System won’t be available for at least another week, but there are potentially hundreds of thousands of new gun owners, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation

“It’s a time of uncertainty and people are realizing that they might need to feel safe,” Amy Hunter from the National Rifle Association said Monday.

Hunter said she understands the reason for the uptick in gun sales and said the NRA is doing their part to make sure owners know how to use their firearms responsibly.

“Look, no other organization does more to promote gun safety than the National Rifle Association,” she said.

In New Jersey, the Governor has already shut down firearm dealerships during the coronavirus pandemic. The Second Amendment Foundation filed a federal lawsuit Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Bismarck State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck State Basketball"

Monday, March 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, March 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/23"

Photog Setbacks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Photog Setbacks"

Roosevelt Zoo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Roosevelt Zoo"

Sanford Tests

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanford Tests"

Your #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader is right here.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader is right here."

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/23"

Monday forecast: Warm & mostly sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday forecast: Warm & mostly sunny"

National COVID-19 Map

Thumbnail for the video titled "National COVID-19 Map"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

COVID Stir Crazy

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID Stir Crazy"

Clean Workplace

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clean Workplace"

Robert One Minute 3-22-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-22-20"

Snowman for Grandma

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowman for Grandma"

Churches Going Online

Thumbnail for the video titled "Churches Going Online"

3-22 Governor's Presser

Thumbnail for the video titled "3-22 Governor's Presser"

Olympics Not Cancelled

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olympics Not Cancelled"

Dentists Give Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dentists Give Back"

Helping Elders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helping Elders"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge