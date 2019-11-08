HHS plans to revoke LGBTQ adoption rules

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The Trump Administration has proposed a rule change that would remove protections for LGBTQ families who want to adopt or provide other services to children.

The change would mean religious affiliated organizations could continue to receive federal money even if the organizations refuse to work with LGBTQ families.

An Obama Administration rule withheld federal grants from adoption agencies that refused to place children with gay, lesbian and transgender people. Some religious organizations, like the Alliance Defending Freedom, say that violates the religious freedom of faith-based providers. They want to see the rule revoked.

Last week, the Department of Health and Human Services said that’s what they’re planning to do.

Oklahoma Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe said the prior rules are an attack on traditional marriage, like the one he’s been in for 60 years.

“I know a little bit about marriage and it’s supposed to be between a man and a woman,” Inhofe said. “All these things are going on, I know the far left is trying to change the world.”

But Oregon’s Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley couldn’t disagree more.

“Our tax dollars shouldn’t be used to support discrimination,” Merkley said.

Because no federal law prevents discrimination against members of the LGBTQ community nothing prevents the Trump Administration from changing policy.

“What I have seen is this administration continue down this path of discriminating against people,” said Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nevada.) “That’s why I am supportive of the Equality Act. We need to pass the Equality Act to ensure that no families, no one, is discriminated against.”

The proposed rule change would have the biggest impact on the child welfare and adoption system but would also apply to faith-based pre-schools and public health initiatives that provide STD testing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

