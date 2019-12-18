Live Now
WATCH NOW: House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump

House debates articles of impeachment ahead of historic vote

Washington-DC

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — In a historic moment, the House debated two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Trump — accused of abusing his presidential power when he asked Ukraine to investigate his political rival ahead of the 2020 election and then obstructing Congress’ investigation — would be just the third American president to be impeached, leaving a lasting stain on his tenure at the White House.

Congressman Jim McGovern, D-Massachusetts, said the evidence against Trump is clear and overwhelming.

“No one should be allowed to use the powers of the presidency to undermine our elections. period,” McGovern said.

Congressman David Cicilline, D-Rhode Island, agrees.

“He tried to cheat, he got caught, he confessed and then he obstructed the investigation into his misconduct,” Cicilline said.

Democrats stood united Wednesday, saying Trump’s actions threatened the integrity of the upcoming 2020 election.

“No president may cheat the people by working with foreign governments to steal from us a free and fair election,” Congressman Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland, said.

Democrats said all lawmakers took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution — and that’s what they must do when considering Trump’s impeachment.

In speech after speech, Republicans maintained that Trump did nothing wrong and attacked Democrats for being out of touch with their constituents.

“It’s as if we’re completely detached from what’s going in communities across America,” Congressman Daniel Meuser, R-Pennsylvania, said.

“The people of America see through this,” Congressman Doug Collins, R-Georgia, added. “The people of America understand due process and they understand when it is being trampled in the people’s House.”

The House is expected to vote on both articles of impeachment against Trump Wednesday evening.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/18"

Unique Facts About The Winter Solstice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unique Facts About The Winter Solstice"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-18"

Wednesday: Sunshine & Warmth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Sunshine & Warmth"

Extra Patrol

Thumbnail for the video titled "Extra Patrol"

Boys HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball"

Carolyn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carolyn"

Snow Removal Budget

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Removal Budget"

Ice Issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Issues"

Tuesday, December 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, December 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast wTom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast wTom Schrader"

Impeachment Rally Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Impeachment Rally Minot"

Embroidery Caskets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Embroidery Caskets"

Optimist Club

Thumbnail for the video titled "Optimist Club"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/17"

First Western Bank & Trust Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Western Bank & Trust Interview"

Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/17"

Tuesday: Cooler Highs With A Big Warm-Up To Come

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday: Cooler Highs With A Big Warm-Up To Come"

Post Office Busiest Time of Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Post Office Busiest Time of Year"

New Salem-Almont vs Wilton-Wing

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem-Almont vs Wilton-Wing"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge