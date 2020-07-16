House Democrats press Senate to take on Heroes Act

Washington-DC

by: Basil John

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — House Democrats are pushing the Senate to take up the Heroes Act after it was passed two months ago.

“Instead of working with House Democrats on this legislation, Senate Leader [Mitch] McConnell dismissed the bill,” Virginia Rep. Bobby Scott said.

Scott says Americans need the bill to provide funding to families and schools.

“Rather than downplaying the risk of reopening the schools, we should be doing everything we can to make sure that they can reopen safely,” Scott said.

But Pennsylvania Rep. Fred Keller says Democrats packed the bill with too many unnecessary items.

“The issues that need to be addressed is narrowly focused legislation that helps our businesses, our local governments and our state governments defeat coronavirus,” Keller said.

Keller says Democrats need to come to the table and work out a stimulus bill the Senate and the House can agree on.

“Are there things in there that we could have a discussion on? Absolutely. But they’re not talking about that. They’re talking about all or nothing. It has to be their way or they take their ball and go home,” Keller said.

Scott says since the Trump administration wants to open schools back up, Republicans should cooperate and approve this bill.

“This administration’s solution is to try to water down the guidelines. Our solution, the Heroes Act, gives schools the tools they need, to protect students and staff,” Scott said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’s willing to delay or cancel the House’s august recess to get another relief bill passed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Lights and Sirens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lights and Sirens"

STEM Camp

Thumbnail for the video titled "STEM Camp"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/15"

Bridge Moving Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bridge Moving Day"

Williston Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Construction"

31:8 Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "31:8 Project"

MPS Plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPS Plan"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/15"

NDC JULY 15

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 15"

Wednesday's forecast: Increasing clouds and heat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's forecast: Increasing clouds and heat"

Babe ruth baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe ruth baseball"

NJCAA Announcement

Thumbnail for the video titled "NJCAA Announcement"

Bull Moose Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bull Moose Baseball"

Independent baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent baseball"

Lamoureux twins give back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lamoureux twins give back"

Lottery Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lottery Down"

Fairview ordered to resecure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fairview ordered to resecure"

Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/14"

Charitable Gaming Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charitable Gaming Down"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss