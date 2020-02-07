Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6

House passes Puerto Rico emergency aid bill, fate remains uncertain

Washington-DC

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – Puerto Rico is getting some help from the federal government as residents rebuild after a string of devastating earthquakes, but the fate of the emergency aid package is far from certain.

“The YAYs are 237 and the NAYs are 161. The bill is passed,” Rep. Kathy Castor (D-FL) said Friday.

Castor, who represents Tampa, shared the news of new emergency funding for the U.S. Territory of Puerto Rico following last month’s series of devastating earthquakes.

“This funding will provide substantial help to the people of Puerto Rico,” Rep. David Price (D-NC) said.

The nearly $5 billion will help cover energy costs and repair infrastructure that is still recovering from the hurricanes that hit two years ago.

Ohio Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur said this is a vital lifeline for the U.S. territory.

“This body sends a powerful message to the island community this house will not let you suffer from inaction by this administration,” Kaptur (D-OH) said.

Democrats have criticized the Trump administration for its delay in recovery funding. But on Friday, House Republicans pushed back on whether additional funding is necessary.

“I don’t know that we really need to be rushing in to allocate another $5 billion in aid when there is so much money that’s already available to be used for this disaster,” Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC) said.

Rep. Rice and Louisiana Congressman Garret Graves made the case that they need to ensure the funds already allocated were used appropriately.

“Dumping additional money on top of the tens of billions of dollars doesn’t solve the problem,” Graves (R-LA) said.

After the vote, the White House issued a statement strongly opposing the legislation for those same reasons.

If the bill makes it past the Senate, the president’s advisers said they will recommend a veto.

LATEST FROM NEXSTAR DC BUREAU:

    Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Share this story

    Recent Videos

    KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

    Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

    YHF

    Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

    Animal Abuse

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Animal Abuse"

    SNAP

    Thumbnail for the video titled "SNAP"

    Emmons Co

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Emmons Co"

    Northern Lights Shimmer and Dazzle

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Northern Lights Shimmer and Dazzle"

    Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/7

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/7"

    Friday Forecast: Increasing clouds & cooler

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Forecast: Increasing clouds & cooler"

    American Heart Month

    Thumbnail for the video titled "American Heart Month"

    FURRY FRIDAY- ITTY BITTY THE PITBULL

    Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY- ITTY BITTY THE PITBULL"

    ND Miss Amazing Registration Open

    Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Miss Amazing Registration Open"

    Century hockey

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Century hockey"

    College Basketball 2.9.20

    Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball 2.9.20"

    HS Basketball 2.9.20

    Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Basketball 2.9.20"

    Century-Bismarck Wrestling

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Century-Bismarck Wrestling"

    Hettinger-Scranton Boys Bball

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger-Scranton Boys Bball"

    Bismarck Boys Bball

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Boys Bball"

    Linton-HMB Boys Bball

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Boys Bball"

    Motive

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Motive"

    Picture Winner

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Picture Winner"
    More Video

    KX News Trending Stories

    Don't Miss

    Daily Pledge

    More Daily Pledge