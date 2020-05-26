Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6

House seeks answers on PPE shortages at the beginning of coronavirus pandemic

Washington-DC

by: Trevor Shirley

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — House lawmakers Tuesday, during a virtual hearing, tried to get answers from a government watchdog about the Department of Health and Human Services, in particular, about a massive shortage in personal protective equipment for healthcare workers.

HHS Inspector General Christi Grimm defended an April report which found, at the pandemic’s start, the healthcare system severely lacked personal protective equipment

“These shortages resulted in some downstream effects because they had to treat patients as though they were presumptive positive,” Grimm said.

Democrats, like New York Representative Carolyn Maloney, said part of the problem was a lack of federal guidance.

“Hospitals reported that quote, government intervention and coordination could help reconcile this problem,” Maloney said.

But Republicans, like Kentucky Representative James Comer, laid blame on China.

“Why did you not include the ongoing efforts by the administration to address the PPE shortages caused by China?” Comer asked.

“The report was really designed to be a quick snapshot of what was happening on the ground in hospitals,” Grimm responded.

When the report came out in April, President Donald Trump criticized its findings and has since moved to replace Grimm.

But she told lawmakers that isn’t affecting how she does her job.

“I personally and professionally cannot let the idea of providing unpopular information drive decision making,” Grimm said.

Grimm said the report was produced quickly, after surveying hundreds of hospitals, to get a sense of what was needed, not the underlying cause.

“The report provided quick and reliable data from the ground,” she said.

Grimm also told lawmakers discussions are underway to investigate how the federal government doled out emergency supplies from the national stockpile.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

New Vehicle Shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Vehicle Shortage"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/26"

Second Mass Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second Mass Testing"

Foods Coordinator

Thumbnail for the video titled "Foods Coordinator"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/26"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/26"

Tuesday's forecast: Mostly sunny, light wind and 70s

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's forecast: Mostly sunny, light wind and 70s"

Fallen Officer Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fallen Officer Parade"

Bottineau Memorial Day Flags

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bottineau Memorial Day Flags"

Hettinger-Scranton Baseball missing season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger-Scranton Baseball missing season"

Legacy softball losing seniors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy softball losing seniors"

N.D. Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "N.D. Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day"

Sioux Softball state hopes on hold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sioux Softball state hopes on hold"

Memorial Day Family Tradition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memorial Day Family Tradition"

Korean War Vet Gets Medals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Korean War Vet Gets Medals"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Fishing Memorial Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fishing Memorial Day"

Memorial Day in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memorial Day in Minot"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast on Memorial Day 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast on Memorial Day 2020"

Robert Suhr KX News 6:20am Forecast 5-25-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6:20am Forecast 5-25-20"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge