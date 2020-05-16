House to vote on $3T COVID-19 relief bill

Washington-DC

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ The House is scheduled to vote on the nation’s fifth coronavirus relief bill, which would send money to state and local governments, include more direct payments to individuals and families, and provide hazard pay for those on the front lines of the pandemic.

If passed, it would add $3 trillion to what Congress is spending to fight the virus.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland, says that the HEROES Act will provide desperately-needed relief.

“We hear a lot in Congress about how much people love the states and the cities and the towns, now is the chance to show it.” Raskin said.

Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Connecticut, and Joe Morelle, D-New York, say the bill is bold, but necessary.

“Both from a health perspective and an economic perspective, this is a rescue package,” DeLauro said.

“Our biggest mistake would be to not invest enough in America,” Morelle added.

The bill also provides $75 billion for testing and contact tracing. Lawmakers say the economic crisis can’t be solved unless the health crisis is addressed first.

But without Republican support in the Senate, some are calling the bill dead on arrival – and just an attempt to send a message. Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Massachusetts, argues that it needs to be more than that.

“I don’t give a damn about sending a message, madame speaker, I want to send help to those in desperate need,” he said.

Rep. Tom Reed, R-New York, believes the bill goes too far.

“They’re going to through this political theater, we’re continuing to work across the aisle in a bicameral, bipartisan way to get something to the president’s desk,” Reed said.

Lawmakers also voted on a rule change that allows some lawmakers to work remotely, a move that McGovern says is vitally important during these unprecedented times.

“Across the street, the Supreme Court is conducting business remotely so we ought to be able to adapt to the moment,” McGovern said.

But Republicans argue their work needs to be conducted in person.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Lions Basketball Canceled

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lions Basketball Canceled"

Bismarck Sandlot Early Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Sandlot Early Games"

Guardianship and the Opioid Crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Guardianship and the Opioid Crisis"

Northern Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northern Testing"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Restaurant in Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Restaurant in Mandan"

Gateway to Science

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gateway to Science"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/15"

MSA United Way

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSA United Way"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/15"

Friday's forecast: Increasing clouds and warmer temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday's forecast: Increasing clouds and warmer temperatures"

Dance Studio Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dance Studio Open"

Hettinger Scranton Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger Scranton Track"

Bismarck Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Softball"

Thursday, May 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, May 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

DSU Plans for Fall Semester

Thumbnail for the video titled "DSU Plans for Fall Semester"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/14"

Amusement Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amusement Park"

Peacock Alley

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peacock Alley"

Ballot Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ballot Tips"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge