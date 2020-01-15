Late former president George H.W. Bush, first lady Barbara to get commemorative gold coins

Washington-DC

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — Monday, the House passed the Bush Coin Act, which would put Former Pres. George H. W. Bush’s image on a dollar coin and his wife, First Lady Barbara Bush, on the First Spouse $10 commemorative coin.

Texas Republican Congressman Roger Williams says his friend and fellow Texan shared more than just a passion for America’s favorite pastime, they also shared a passion for politics.

“I wear this ring right now that has his name on it as being a member of the George H. Bush Award that I won for College Baseball Hall of Fame,” says Williams.

California Democrat Maxine Waters says the bill would put President Bush on a Presidential dollar coin, and place his wife, First Lady Barbara Bush’s image on a special gold coin.

“Their dedication to patriotism, service, and to each other are an inspiration to us all,” says Waters.

The Bushes would join a long list of presidents honored this way. The President’s coin has his image on one side, and the Statue of Liberty on the other.

 The coins are expected to be minted and issued later this year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

