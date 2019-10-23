Lawmakers air concerns about Facebook cryptocurrency

Washington-DC

by: Raquel Martin

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are skeptical of Facebook’s plan to launch its own cryptocurrency, and they weren’t shy about letting the social media giant’s CEO know it.

Mark Zuckerberg underwent another grilling on Capitol Hill Wednesday as he tried to sell the idea.

“There are more than a billion people around the world who don’t have access to bank account but could through mobile phones,” he said, explaining why he thinks the currency dubbed Libra is needed.

His pitch fell flat.

“You’ve lost these stable partners, I would say, and I find it highly concerning,” Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Mo., said, referring to the banking partners who left the project citing security concerns. “PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, Stripe… Why do you think they dropped out?”

“I think because it’s a risky project, like you said,” Zuckerberg replied.

He promised Facebook won’t launch the project until it’s approved by banking regulators. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he’s not ready to do that.

“The launch is premature,” he testified. “They had not addressed fundamental issues around money laundering.”

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., said he met with Zuckerberg privately before the hearing. He’s still got security concerns.

“When we’re talking about moving invisible money from country to country, I think that is a really, really big deal,” Cleaver said. “I think that we’re going to have to have some federal involvement.”

Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Mich., agrees there are a lot of unanswered questions.

“The jury is out as to whether a Facebook-based currency is good for society,” he said.

Zuckerberg said he’s committed to resolving lawmakers’ concerns.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Grant Co

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant Co"

Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football"

Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Veterans Event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Event"

McKenzie Co

Thumbnail for the video titled "McKenzie Co"

Connecting Veterans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connecting Veterans"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Rise from Ashes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rise from Ashes"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 10/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 10/23"

MAFB

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB"

Pumpkin Turned Boat!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pumpkin Turned Boat!"

Your Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/23"

Wednesday: Decreasing Clouds & Cool Daytime Highs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Decreasing Clouds & Cool Daytime Highs"

Better Choices, Better Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Better Choices, Better Health"

How Does Frost Form When The Temperature Is Above Freezing?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How Does Frost Form When The Temperature Is Above Freezing?"

High School Volleyball 10.22.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball 10.22.19"

Rolla PC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rolla PC"

Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mental Health"

Ranch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ranch"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge