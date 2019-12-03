Lawmakers already fighting to stop Russian influence in 2020 Election, state department official says

Washington-DC

by: Russell Falcon, Anna Wiernicki, and Nexstar

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — In two months, Americans will cast the first votes in the 2020 Democratic Presidential primaries and a top state department official says there is no doubt Russia is looking to sway the results.

U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale told senators the Department of State is actively working to keep Russia out of the elections. But Maryland Democratic Senator Ben Cardin says he’s not convinced.

“According to Director Wray we have not been successful in stopping them from trying to interfere in 2020,” says Cardin.

Cardin says he wants to know exactly how the Department of State plans to keep our elections safe — and why the current strategy isn’t working.

“Has diplomacy failed?” asks Cardin. “Has the sanctions not been used effectively? Has the messaging of this administration not been effective?”

Meanwhile, Hale says it comes down to money. He says the department needs $46-million dollars more from congress to help get the job done.

But Cardin says the State Department still has access to funds it hasn’t used yet. With the election fast approaching, any decision would need to made soon.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Basketball"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"

Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Singing Dispatcher

Thumbnail for the video titled "Singing Dispatcher"

Dairy Farmers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dairy Farmers"

Sunflower Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunflower Harvest"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Trafficking Forum

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trafficking Forum"

Gathering Space Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gathering Space Update"

Chad Isaak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chad Isaak"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12-3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12-3"

Above Average Temps Before Another Cool Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Above Average Temps Before Another Cool Down"

A Celebration for Ellie

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Celebration for Ellie"

Dickinson-Mandan girls hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson-Mandan girls hockey"

Refugee Resettlement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Refugee Resettlement"

Officer Hex

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officer Hex"

Family Meets with Mexico's President

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family Meets with Mexico's President"

Women's BBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women's BBall"

Boys Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Hockey"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge