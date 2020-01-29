Lawmakers disagree on how to give parents work-life balance

Washington-DC

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — Lawmakers say they don’t want moms and dads to have to choose between having a family and having a career.

A House committee is looking at several legislative proposals that would close the gaps in paid parental leave for federal workers and create a national paid family leave benefit.

Missouri Republican Congresswoman Ann Wagner says as a mom and a grandma, she knows the joy and stress a newborn can be on parents.

“Along with rent and groceries, parents are now paying for medical bills, diapers, car seats,” said Wagner.

Wagner says under the current Family and Medical Leave Act, workers have the option to take time off but choose not to because they can’t afford it.

“The last thing a new parent should have to worry about is whether one is going to lose a job or miss a paycheck,” Wagner said.

Wagner says her bill, the “New Parents Act” would give parents the option to use a portion of their Social Security after the birth or adoption of a child.

Texas Democratic Congressman Lloyd Doggett says instead Congress should consider the Democrats “Family Act.” It would raise taxes to make sure every worker has access to 12 weeks of paid leave.

But Texas Republican Kevin Brady says raising taxes would hurt families.

“Americans deserve a paid family leave plan that helps families and small businesses, not a one size fits all Washington mandate,” says Brady.

He says the federal government should get out of the way and let employers and employees to work together to create a solution that works for them.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

High School Hockey 1.28.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey 1.28.20"

High School Basketball 1.28.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball 1.28.20"

Washburn Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washburn Bball"

Century Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Bball"

Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Kara Bond

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kara Bond"

Police Academy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Academy"

Backpacks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Backpacks"

Jim Hill Band

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jim Hill Band"

New Security

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Security"

Bakken Elementary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bakken Elementary"

Lincoln Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Water"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Linton-HMB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/28"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/28"

Another Slick Morning With A Big Warm-Up To Come

Thumbnail for the video titled "Another Slick Morning With A Big Warm-Up To Come"

Let's Talk Drop in Counseling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Let's Talk Drop in Counseling"

Girls Class B hoops 1.27.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Class B hoops 1.27.20"

United Tribes-BSC basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Tribes-BSC basketball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge